Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis met with the Ambassador of Finland

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 9 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis received the Ambassador of Finland to Lithuania Arja Inkeri Makkonen.

The participants of the meeting exchanged their views on the challenges of the EU and the region’s vaccine rollout, and planned actions to ensure the timely and reliable vaccination of the population. They also discussed the preparation of the next Ukraine Reform Conference in Vilnius, the alarming Russian military build-up on its borders with Ukraine, the situation in Belarus, and other security challenges facing the Baltic Sea region.

