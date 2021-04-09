Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis received the outgoing Ambassador of Armenia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 8 April in Vilnius, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with the outgoing Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan.

The meeting focused on topical issues of bilateral relations between Lithuania and Armenia, Armenia’s political situation, possibilities to strengthen cooperation between the European Union and Armenia, COVID-19, and other issues. Landsbergis highlighted the readiness of the Lithuanian Government to continue supporting ambitious democratic reforms in Armenia and further sharing experience with the country.Landsbergis also thanked the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of the relationship between Lithuania and Armenia over almost five years and wished him every success in his future diplomatic career. Mkrtchyan is the second head of the Armenian diplomatic mission, who resides in Vilnius. The Ambassador is also accredited to Latvia and Estonia.

