Monitoring sectoral financial flows: increasingly more industries revive

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

8 April 2021

News

Economic activity continues to trend upwards gradually. As the situation normalises in an increasingly larger number of industries, the volatility of financial flows may be intensifying.

In March 2021, the amount of incoming payments made through the Bank of Russia payment system slightly decreased compared to February, while staying above the daily average recorded in 2020 Q4.

More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

Beginning from this release, this monitoring will be issued once a month, while the statistics appendix will be updated weekly as before.

