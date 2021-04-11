President of the Republic of Poland / News / President sends condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President sends condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 9 April 2021

President sends condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Philip died on Friday morning aged 99 at Windsor Castle, where he had been residing since March 16 after several weeks in hospital.

“It is with great sadness that I received the news of the death of Prince Philip,” said the president. “On my own behalf and on behalf of the Polish nation I would like to offer Her Majesty my sincerest condolences and sympathy.”

The president also wrote that the Duke of Edinburgh had been one of the symbols of the British monarchy.

Andrzej Duda added that the Queen’s and Prince Philip’s visit to Poland in 1996 remained in the memory of many Poles.

(PAP)

