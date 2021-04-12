Bank of Russia Commission receives over 800 applications for business reputation recovery

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

9 April 2021

Over the three years of its operation (28 January 2018 — 1 April 2021), the Bank of Russia Commission received 849 applications from financial institutions’ officials and owners who disagreed with decisions on their failure to comply with the established requirements for business reputation or qualification.

Of the 667 complaints considered, 59% were satisfied and 41% were rejected.

In 2021 Q1, the Commission received 117 complaints; 82 requests were handled, of which 83% were satisfied and 17% were rejected. More details are available on the Bank of Russia website.

Preview photo: GaudiLab / Shutterstock / Fotodom

