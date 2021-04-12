Situation in EMEs remains stable in March despite rising pandemic

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

12 April 2021

In March 2021, the risks of a downturn in economic activity increased given the tightening of restrictive measures implemented by leading economies under the impact of a worsening economic situation. Despite the fact that net capital inflows to emerging market economies (EMEs) declined, the overall situation there remained stable.

Amid elevated volatility risks, the Bank of Russia surveyed the practice of short selling by clients of Russian brokers and established that short sales are limited and, therefore, do not raise volatility risks in the Russian market. More details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

