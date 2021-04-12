Visiting Yury Gagarin Space Conquerors Park

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The main theme zone of ​​the park – the landing site of Yury Gagarin – is a composition consisting of a stele and a monument to the first cosmonaut. It is surrounded by a walking path featuring pavers engraved with quotes from the pilot’s communications with Earth.

Nearby is Cosmonauts Square with the marble Wall of Glory, which contains information about the planets of the solar system and the stages of development of the Soviet and Russian space programmes, including data about scientists, designers and other participants in the Vostok-1 mission.

The exhibits include the historic LAZ-695B six-seater bus, which carried 12 crews to the Baikonur launch site.

The park’s trees and bushes include a cedar alley in memory of the call sign “Kedr” (Cedar) assigned to Yury Gagarin when preparing for his orbital flight.

Vladimir Putin examined the park’s display, laid flowers at the monument to Yury Gagarin, and signed the distinguished visitors’ book.

