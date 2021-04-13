Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis meets with NATO’s Secretary General, discusses the situation in Ukraine

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 13 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed Russia’s provocative actions – the military build-up near Ukraine’s eastern border and in the illegally occupied Crimea.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister drew attention to an increase in ceasefire violations in the Donbas region and Russia’s intensified disinformation campaign, accusing Ukraine of inflaming the situation.Landsbergis highlighted the need to keep a close eye on the situation and to send a clear message about possible consequences: “Lithuania does not leave its partners and friends alone when they are in trouble. I am bringing this message to Kyiv. The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be defended. We have always supported and will support this country,” said the Foreign Minister.The Foreign Minister also noted that each country was free to shape its foreign policy. Therefore, Lithuania will continue to support Ukraine’s aspirations to become a member of NATO and the European Union both politically and practically. The Foreign Minister will be paying a visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

