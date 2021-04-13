Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister meets with the Ambassador of Ukraine

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 13 April, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Egidijus Meilūnas met with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Lithuania Volodymyr Yatsenkivskyi and discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine, the region’s security situation, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

We have seen an increase in ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine over recent weeks. This has claimed more and more lives of Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, Russia has deployed its troops near Ukraine’s eastern border and also in the illegally occupied Crimea. Thus, the Foreign Vice-Minister voiced his strong support for Ukraine In the light of Russia’s aggression against this country.“Russia must cease its provocative and aggressive actions against Ukraine. We strongly support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” said the Foreign Vice-Minister.The interlocutors also discussed the cooperation between NATO and Ukraine. The Ambassador noted that Ukraine aimed to become a NATO member. According to Yatsenkivskyi, the example of the Baltic states has shown that NATO has been the guarantor of security and prosperity.The participants of the meeting also welcomed good ties of the diasporas and close and beneficial cooperation between diaspora organisations of the countries. In 2018, the Lithuanian World Community and the Ukrainian World Congress signed the Memorandum of Understanding that created guidelines for their mutual cooperation.

