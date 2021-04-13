MPs from Germany, Denmark and the UK take over godparenthood for Viktar Siadou, Yauhen Kurhanau and Mikita Zalatarou

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Klaus Mindrup (Bundestag, SPD, Germany), Karen Melchior (European Parliament, Radikale Venstre, Denmark) and Lord Griffiths of Burry Port (British Upper House, Labour Party, Great Britain) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus.

Viktar Siadou was detained on October 16 due to his participation in protests in August in Minsk. On March 30 he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Klaus Mindrup, member of the German Bundestag

Klaus Mindrup, member of the German Bundestag, has taken over the godparenthood for Viktar Siadou and stated: “I stand with the unjustly imprisoned and have taken over a godparenthood for Viktar Siadou. He has been imprisoned in Belarus for months due to his engagement for democracy, freedom and justice.”

Yauhen Kurhanau was detained on October 30 and charged under Article 293 of the Belarusian Criminal Code (“participation in mass riots”).

Karen Melchior, member of the European Parliament

Karen Melchior, member of the European Parliament, has taken over the godparenthood for Yauhen Kurhanau and stated: “Dictatorship may have imprisoned you, Yauhen Kurhanau, but I know it can never break your spirit. Your courage and conviction in the fight for the future of your country will ignite hope for a brighter Belarus generations to come. You are an inspiration to all of us, we have not forgotten you. Never falter in the face of oppression – stay strong and keep your head held high!”

Mikita Zalatarou is only 16 years old. He suffers from epilepsy. He was sentenced to five years in a juvenile prison for having participated in protests on August 10. According to Mikita’s father, Mikita was beaten in prison and not allowed to take his medication.

Lord Griffiths of Burry Port, member of the British House of Lords

Lord Griffiths of Burry Port, member of the British House of Lords, has taken over the godparenthood for Mikita Zalatarou. On this occasion, Lord Griffiths stated: “I am a member of the House of Lords in the British Parliament and also a delegate to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. The case of Mikita Zalatarou has been brought to my attention and I find myself deeply distressed by it. He is 16 years of age and suffers from epilepsy. It is important that this young man be released without delay. It is almost impossible to believe that such punishment can be justified in our day. I am delighted to champion his cause and will ensure that there is widespread knowledge of his case. I will be a true Godfather for Mikita.”

