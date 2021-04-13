On April 14, Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Russian Geographical Society Board of Trustees

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President will take part in a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Geographical Society (RGO) via videoconference.

The meeting participants will review the RGO’s performance in 2020, map out the main areas of activity for the near future, and present the most significant and outstanding expedition and research projects of 2021.

Members of the RGO Board of Trustees, Governing Council and Media Council will take part in the meeting.

