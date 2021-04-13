Structural liquidity surplus of the banking sector declines in March

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

13 April 2021

News

This was driven by the redistribution of funds of credit institutions from deposit to correspondent accounts with the Bank of Russia. The impact of budgetary operations was diverse but close to neutral at the end of the month.

The forecast of the liquidity surplus for the end of 2021 remains at the level of 0.8–1.4 trillion rubles. More details are available in the new issue of the Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets commentary.

MIL OSI