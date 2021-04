Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Order of Courage is conferred on the following employees of the Federal Fire Service of the Emergencies Ministry State Fire Service for courage and valour displayed in performing their duty in extreme conditions:

Ilya Beletsky – internal service warrant officer (posthumously)

Anton Sokolov – internal service lieutenant

Boris Starkovsky – internal service warrant officer

Konstantin Startsev – internal service lieutenant (posthumously).

