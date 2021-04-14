Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, March 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2020
January – December 2020
2021
January
February
March
June
January
February
March
A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.04
2.04
3.00
3.00
up to 1 year
6.79
6.51
7.00
8.20
10.25
11.89
10.57
9.98
over 1 year
7.55
6.90
7.37
9.24
9.55
13.71
10.67
12.04
natural persons
demand
0.76
0.77
0.71
0.43
0.79
0.40
0.30
0.52
up to 1 year
8.62
8.44
8.20
11.51
12.95
18.31
18.22
17.94
over 1 year
11.72
11.44
11.21
11.95
11.48
11.98
13.31
14.66
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
10.88
10.69
10.74
11.34
11.02
11.45
11.08
11.87
over 1 year
10.74
10.32
10.57
10.37
10.46
10.85
11.01
10.84
natural persons
up to 1 year
7.80
8.65
8.25
8.42
8.49
8.54
8.59
8.55
over 1 year
9.88
10.44
10.43
9.82
9.90
9.23
9.60
10.29
B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
–
0.07
0.05
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.05
up to 1 year
1.01
1.07
0.79
0.79
1.13
0.81
1.00
0.95
over 1 year
1.07
1.15
0.90
0.81
1.04
0.91
1.15
1.11
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.10
0.10
0.09
up to 1 year
0.34
0.33
0.27
0.46
0.61
1.08
1.01
1.00
over 1 year
1.24
1.11
0.96
1.57
1.47
1.99
1.95
1.95
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
3.58
3.54
3.88
4.21
4.12
5.42
6.14
5.67
over 1 year
4.20
4.59
4.46
4.94
4.83
5.07
5.54
5.32
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.