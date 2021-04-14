Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, March 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2020

January – December 2020

2021

January

February

March

June

January

February

March

A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.04

2.04

3.00

3.00

up to 1 year

6.79

6.51

7.00

8.20

10.25

11.89

10.57

9.98

over 1 year

7.55

6.90

7.37

9.24

9.55

13.71

10.67

12.04

natural persons

demand

0.76

0.77

0.71

0.43

0.79

0.40

0.30

0.52

up to 1 year

8.62

8.44

8.20

11.51

12.95

18.31

18.22

17.94

over 1 year

11.72

11.44

11.21

11.95

11.48

11.98

13.31

14.66

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

10.88

10.69

10.74

11.34

11.02

11.45

11.08

11.87

over 1 year

10.74

10.32

10.57

10.37

10.46

10.85

11.01

10.84

natural persons

up to 1 year

7.80

8.65

8.25

8.42

8.49

8.54

8.59

8.55

over 1 year

9.88

10.44

10.43

9.82

9.90

9.23

9.60

10.29

B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

–

0.07

0.05

0.06

0.05

0.05

0.05

up to 1 year

1.01

1.07

0.79

0.79

1.13

0.81

1.00

0.95

over 1 year

1.07

1.15

0.90

0.81

1.04

0.91

1.15

1.11

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.10

0.10

0.09

up to 1 year

0.34

0.33

0.27

0.46

0.61

1.08

1.01

1.00

over 1 year

1.24

1.11

0.96

1.57

1.47

1.99

1.95

1.95

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

3.58

3.54

3.88

4.21

4.12

5.42

6.14

5.67

over 1 year

4.20

4.59

4.46

4.94

4.83

5.07

5.54

5.32

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

