Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, together with his Latvian and Estonian counterparts, to pay a solidarity visit to Ukraine

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 15 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, together with the Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs and the Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets, will be paying a visit to Kyiv on Thursday. The Foreign Ministers will take an early morning flight from Vilnius on Thursday.

“This visit is intended to show that we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and strongly support this country and its right to self defense, as well as to demonstrate to Russia that further provocative actions can have consequences. Russia’s military activity, the deployment of its troops near Ukraine’s eastern border, an increase in ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine and a wide-ranging disinformation campaign escalate tensions in the region and in no way contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict or to the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the importance of which Russia has consistently publicly declared. The fact that Russia, in violation of its international commitments, refuses to participate in the OSCE consultation mechanisms provided for in the Vienna Document does not contribute to the reduction of tensions,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister.During the visit, the heads of diplomacy of the Baltic states will also meet with the Ukrainian leadership, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the Foreign and Defence Ministers.

We have seen an increase in ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine over recent weeks. This has claimed more and more lives of Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, Russia has deployed its troops near Ukraine’s eastern border and also in the illegally occupied Crimea. Thus, the Foreign Ministers will be paying a visit to Ukraine to show their solidarity in the light of Russia’s ongoing aggression against this country.

