Management Committee proposes dividend amount of RUB 12.55 per share for 2020

April 14, 2021, 15:20

The Gazprom Management Committee reviewed the proposals to the Board of Directors regarding the distribution of Gazprom’s profit and the dividend payout based on the Company’s operating results for 2020.

The Management Committee endorsed the proposal to allocate a portion of Gazprom’s undistributed profits from the previous years for the dividend payout. The dividends will make up RUB 297.1 billion, or RUB 12.55 per share.

The overall amount of dividends is commensurate with 50 per cent of the net profit of the Gazprom Group under IFRS as adjusted according to the Company’s Dividend Policy.

