On April 15, Vladimir Putin will hold joint meeting of State Council Presidium and Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) via video conference

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The participants will focus on increasing the availability and improving the quality of government services in education, healthcare, employment and social protection.

A package of federal and regional measures aimed at this goal was drafted as part of the National Social Initiative (NSI) that the ASI is implementing in accordance with the President’s instructions. To create mechanisms, the NSI chose the most common everyday tasks: how to apply for a place in a nursery for a child, receive outpatient or inpatient medical care, organise social services for an elderly relative, obtain a child allowance, or find a job via an employment centre.

Regional governors who head the relevant State Council commissions and the regions where pilot projects were implemented –Novgorod, Nizhny Novgorod and Sakhalin regions – will speak at the meeting. ASI Director-General Svetlana Chupsheva, Moscow Mayor and Member of the ASI Supervisory Board Sergei Sobyanin and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova are also expected to take the floor.

MIL OSI