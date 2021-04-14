Surveys of the National bank, other depository and depository organizations as of April 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Indicators

01/01/2020

01/01/2021

01/02/2021

01/03/2021

01/04/2021

Net foreign assets

18,542.3

18,774.7

17,851.8

17,189.7

16,935.6

Claims on nonresidents

20,632.4

20,886.6

19,752.7

19,083.9

18,795.1

Monetary gold*

6,004.0

8,957.7

8,995.0

8,438.5

8,279.3

Foreign currency

94.5

24.9

25.0

25.0

24.6

Deposits

11,949.4

7,389.2

6,175.2

5,585.7

6,234.0

Securities other than shares

493.7

2,031.9

2,069.9

1,975.5

1,957.8

Loans

2,090.8

2,483.0

2,487.5

3,059.0

2,299.3

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

Liabilities to nonresidents

2,090.1

2,112.0

1,901.0

1,894.2

1,859.5

Deposits

127.0

92.9

67.5

70.4

56.2

Loans

891.2

649.2

439.9

437.8

425.6

Securities other than shares

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other**

1,071.9

1,369.8

1,393.5

1,386.0

1,377.7

Net claims on general government

-13,781.7

-14,217.9

-13,881.8

-13,501.1

-13,040.9

Claims on general government

305.6

269.2

269.2

269.2

269.2

Securities other than shares

305.6

269.2

269.2

269.2

269.2

Other claims

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Liabilities to general government

14,087.3

14,487.2

14,151.0

13,770.4

13,310.2

Deposits

14,087.2

14,487.1

14,150.5

13,769.8

13,309.6

Other liabilities

0.0

0.0

0.5

0.5

0.6

Claims on other depository corporations

190.0

2,209.2

2,604.2

2,437.1

2,218.5

Claims on other sectors

1,308.1

1,233.6

1,218.7

1,218.3

1,203.1

Claims on other financial organizations

1,151.6

1,074.7

1,058.5

1,058.1

1,042.9

Claims on public nonfinancial organizations

149.5

151.3

151.3

151.4

151.3

Claims on other nonfinancial organizations

6.4

7.1

8.0

8.5

8.5

Claims on natural persons

0.6

0.4

0.9

0.4

0.4

Monetary base

9,431.3

11,478.0

11,413.6

11,436.3

11,521.9

Cash in circulation

3,708.3

4,124.0

4,106.6

4,210.5

4,140.0

Cash in other depository corporations’ offices

985.4

1,086.0

973.8

1,016.8

891.1

Required reserves

4,525.2

5,507.3

5,872.9

5,389.4

5,366.3

Other depository corporations’ deposits

208.4

663.2

452.9

804.5

1,119.3

Other sectors’ deposits

4.0

97.4

7.4

15.1

5.1

Securities other than shares included in Broad money

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other liabilities to other depository corporations

3,126.2

0.3

24.9

50.4

80.9

Deposits

2,219.9

0.0

19.5

43.0

74.0

Financial derivatives

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

906.3

0.3

5.4

7.4

6.9

Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and included in broad money

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deposits excluded from monetary base and broad money

1,490.1

1,953.9

2,003.5

1,990.5

1,996.3

Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and broad money

297.5

55.9

67.2

67.0

67.0

Shares and other equity

-7,879.5

-5,425.6

-5,444.2

-5,914.4

-6,070.5

Other items (net)

-207.1

-62.9

-272.0

-285.9

-279.3

Other liabilities

7,621.7

8,837.4

8,478.9

8,245.5

8,156.3

Other assets

7,828.7

8,900.3

8,751.0

8,531.4

8,435.6

* Since June 1, 2019, include holdings in the special drawing rights.

** Since June 1, 2019, include allocation of the special drawing rights.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

