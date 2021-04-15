Alexey Miller and Leonid Mikhelson review issues of cooperation between Gazprom and NOVATEK

Source: Gazprom

April 15, 2021, 17:00

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of the Management Board of NOVATEK, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed issues pertaining to cooperation between the companies.

Background

In January 2015, Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore (part of the Gazprom Group) and Yamal Trade signed a long-term sales and purchase contract for liquefied natural gas from the Yamal LNG project, which is being implemented by NOVATEK in conjunction with its foreign partners. The contract, which provides for the annual supply of 2.9 million tons of LNG, was signed for a term exceeding 20 years.

