Call for nominations: Balts’ Award 2021

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 15 April, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and Latvia issued a call for nominations for the Balts’ Award 2021.

The aim of the Balts’ Award is to recognize the excellence and achievements related to individual contribution and accomplishment in promotion of Lithuanian-Latvian and Latvian-Lithuanian translations, teaching and enhancing the use of Lithuanian and Latvian languages, research on the Lithuanian and Latvian tangible and intangible cultural and historic heritage, as well as investigative journalism on Lithuanian and Latvian history, culture and tourism.

In accordance with the Regulation on the Balts’ Award, both – persons and institutions, which have contributed to the above mentioned areas, can be nominated for the Award.

The deadline to submit the nominations is 30 June 2021.

The Jury’s decision on a winner will be made in August of 2021. The winner of the Balts’ Award 2021 will be announced in early autumn and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and Latvia will present the Award jointly in a ceremony to be held in Lithuania.

The Balts’ Award of 3000 euros is annual, receiving equal contributions from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and Latvia. The Jury of the Award consists of representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and Latvia as well as independent language, literature and history experts from both countries.

The first Balts’ Award was symbolically presented in 2018 when Latvia and Lithuania celebrated the Centenaries. The Award has been previously granted to Laimute Balode (2018), Alvydas Butkus (2019) and Alberts Sarkanis (2020).

The applications and the Curriculum Vitaes of nominees from Lithuania should be submitted in English to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania by e-mail [email protected], or by post to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, J. Tumo-Vaižganto g. 2, LT-01511, Vilnius with reference to “Balts’ Award”.

The applications and Curriculum Vitaes of nominees from Latvia should be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia in English by e-mail to [email protected] or by post to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, K. Valdemāra iela 3, Rīga, LV-1395 with reference to “Balts’ Award”.

In case of any further information required, please do not hesitate to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania ([email protected] or +370 63005962) or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia ([email protected] or +371 6 7016 201).

Please find here the Regulation on the Balts’ Award and the Application Form.

MIL OSI