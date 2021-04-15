Joint meeting of State Council Presidium and Agency for Strategic Initiatives

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting agenda included increasing the availability and improving the quality of government services in education, healthcare, employment and social protection.

A package of federal and regional measures aimed at this goal was drafted as part of the National Social Initiative (NSI) that the ASI is implementing in accordance with the President’s instructions.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today we are holding a joint meeting of the State Council Presidium and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives. I propose that, in this expanded format, with Government members present (whom I can see on the screen), we thoroughly discuss specific steps towards the implementation of the National Social Initiative.

The purpose of this socially significant project is to improve the social sphere, make it more customer-oriented and calibrate the processes involved, based on people’s needs and demands.

I should start by saying that people do not care about technical, administrative or organisational issues. It is more important for them to get high quality and timely help, with the professionals who provide this help not having to deal with any issues either. This is what we must accomplish. For example, we must make sure that doctors and employees of educational institutions and social services do not have to deal with excessive paperwork or red tape but instead can give their full attention to people.

I asked the ASI and the appropriate commission of the State Council to thoroughly review, as part of the NSI, specific problems in the social sphere – literally examine, step by step, every possible situation that a person or a family may find themselves in. For example, enrolling children in a nursery or a school; getting medical help in an outpatient clinic or applying for disability; searching for a job or getting professional development through an employment centre.

In cooperation with the Federal Competence Centre, non-profit organisations, and civil society institutions, our colleagues worked on the ground in the regions, such as Novgorod, Kaliningrad and Nizhny Novgorod regions, the Republic of Bashkortostan and on Sakhalin.

I know that you have been meeting and talking with people, parents, senior citizens and people who have impaired health. It is on the basis of public opinion that you have identified the ten most sensitive and most common life situations that people deal with, and outlined specific goals and practical steps to tackle existing problems. Today we will, definitely, discuss the proposals you have developed as a result of this work.

To be continued.

MIL OSI