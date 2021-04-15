Lithuania stands in solidarity with the United States in imposing additional sanctions against Russia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 15 April, the U.S. announced sanctions in response to aggressive and harmful actions of the Russian Federation and its unacceptable behaviour, such as encouraging Taliban attacks against the U.S. and coalition personnel in Afghanistan, Russia’s malicious cyber activities – the SolarWinds incident – and attempts to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the attempt to poison the Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his imprisonment, as well as the occupation of Crimea.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania supports and stands in solidarity with the U.S. “Lithuania strongly supports the U.S. and its decision to impose sanctions in response to Russia’s destabilising and aggressive actions,” said the Foreign Minister.

