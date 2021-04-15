Lithuania’s Ambassador Junevičius presented his letters of credence to the President of South Africa

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 14 April, the Ambassador of Lithuania Dainius Junevičius presented his letters of credence to the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the conversation with the President, the Ambassador noted that bilateral relations with South Africa, based on historical people-to-people ties, were important for Lithuania. There are many opportunities for strengthening cooperation in various areas, especially in the sphere of bilateral economic relations. The Ambassador said that the visa-free regime for Lithuanian citizens would undoubtedly contribute to the mutually beneficial business and tourism development, and would help to strengthen people-to-people links.Lithuania and South Africa established their diplomatic relations on 20 November 1991. Lithuania opened its Embassy in South Africa in 2015.

