Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv: We support Ukraine’s aspirations to find a political solution to the conflict, Russia must immediately end its provocations

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 15 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, together with his Latvian and Estonian counterparts – Edgars Rinkēvičs and Eva-Maria Liimets – met with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Vitaliyivna Stefanishyna, the Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran.

In the meetings with Ukraine’s representatives, the Ministers of the Baltic states expressed their strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against the backdrop of an increased Russian escalation in eastern Ukraine and near Ukraine’s eastern border, and backed Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as well as the ongoing reforms in this country.According to the Foreign Minister Landsbergis, the visit has demonstrated clear support for Ukraine’s efforts to resolve the current crisis by diplomatic means, denying Russia’s statements about the allegedly provocative actions by Ukraine itself.“Russia is massing troops near Ukraine’s eastern border and in Russian-annexed Crimea, and carrying out a campaign of fake news and disinformation against Ukraine. But Russia cannot deceive anyone. It has only itself to blame for both the current military escalation and the ongoing war in Donbas. We must send a clear message to Russia that it has to immediately end its provocative actions and comply with international law norms and principles,” said the Foreign Minister. In Kyiv, the Ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine issued a joint statement, condemning a Russian military buildup near on the eastern border of Ukraine and in the illegally occupied and annexed Crimean Peninsula, supported Ukraine’s firm commitment to finding a political solution to the conflict, and committed themselves to the promotion and strengthening of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the sphere of security and defence, exchange of information, fighting aggressive propaganda and disinformation, hybrid threats and coordinate efforts to address common challenges in the field of energy security.

MIL OSI