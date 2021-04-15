Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister Pranckevičius thanks Turkey for its support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 15 April, the Lithuanian and Turkish Ministries of Foreign Affairs held online political consultations to discuss bilateral and international issues, cooperation within NATO and the European Union. The Lithuanian delegation was led by the Foreign Vice-Minister Arnoldas Pranckevičius, while the Turkish delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Faruk Kaymakcı.

Pranckevičius welcomed the ever strengthening ties between Lithuania and Turkey, especially the successful cooperation with regard to NATO and the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states. Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister noted that the Government of Lithuania supported the European integration aspirations of Turkey and welcomed the recent strengthened efforts to intensify Turkey-EU relations.“In the context of the security challenges Europe is facing now, we highly appreciate the role of Turkey, as well as its responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the region. The European Union and Turkey developed a range of mutual relations and have common interests. Therefore, Lithuania has consistently supported building a positive and mutually beneficial agenda based on clear principles, values and respect for human rights,” said Pranckevičius.The Vice-Minister voiced his concerns about Russia’s actions that fueled tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border and stressed that the international community must condemn Moscow’s provocations. Pranckevičius thanked Turkey for its clear support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which was expressed during the recent visit to Ankara by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.The interlocutors also discussed the situation in the Mediterranean region, highlighted Turkey’s role in providing asylum for more than 4 million Syrian refugees and the need to further strengthen the EU-Turkey migration agreement and, if necessary, to expand its scope.Pranckevičius also welcomed Turkey’s efforts to resume direct talks with Greece with a view to finding an equitable settlement of the Aegean continental shelf dispute that had spilled out into the wider Eastern Mediterranean. “We call for an immediate solution to this long-standing dispute between the two neighbours, both of which are Lithuania’s close allies within NATO,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister.

It was agreed to further strengthen business relations and to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. Options to promote tourism when mass vaccination would gain momentum and the Digital Green Certificate framework would be operational on their territory were also discussed.

