Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC is setting new risk parameters for changes of the price band and market risk estimates range during the evening additional trading session. The values are as follows (effective from April 19, 2021):

№

Ticker

Name

Autochange_MAX_evening

1

QIWI

QIWI PLC

2

2

OZON

ADS Ozon Holdings PLC ORD SHS

2

3

YNDX

PLLC Yandex N.V.

2

4

HHRU

ADR HeadHunter Group ORD SHS

2

5

MTSS

MTS

2

