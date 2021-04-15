Telephone conversation with appointed Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Saad Hariri Hariri Saad informed Vladimir Putin about developments in the domestic political situation in Lebanon and steps being taken to form a new government and overcome the economic crisis in the country. The Russian President reaffirmed the principled support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

The President and the Prime Minister discussed topical issues on the regional agenda and expressed readiness to cooperate on creating favourable conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees, currently residing in Lebanon, back to their home country.

Vladimir Putin and Saad Hariri also talked about bilateral cooperation, with a focus on strengthening trade and economic ties and intensifying contacts between competent agencies in an effort to counter COVID-19, including through the supply of Russian vaccines to Syria.

The President congratulated Saad Hariri and all Muslims in Lebanon on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

