Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of National Unity Government of Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh

The sides had a thorough discussion of the settlement in Libya. Vladimir Putin welcomed the establishment of interim central authorities in Libya, which are to prepare and hold national elections at the end of the year. The Russian side noted its readiness to further promote the intra-Libyan political process in order to achieve long-term stability in Libya, strengthen its sovereignty and unity, and ensure steady socioeconomic development.

Taking into account the rich experience of mutually beneficial cooperation that the two states have, it was agreed to start working out promising directions for the development of bilateral ties in various fields.

Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh expressed gratitude for the delivery of a batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Libya.

Vladimir Putin offered his greetings to the Prime Minister of Libya and all Libyan people on the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

