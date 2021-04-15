The situation in Afghanistan and Russia’s actions near Ukraine’s border discussed at a virtual NATO ministerial meeting

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 14 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis and the Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas took part in an extraordinary online meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Allied Defence Ministers, which focused on the security situation in Afghanistan and a gradual completion of the NATO-led mission Resolute Support Mission in this country.

At the meeting it was agreed that the U.S. and allies would start a coordinated withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan by the 1 May exit deadline and would pull the forces out by 11 September. Allies will continue to support the people of Afghanistan with diplomatic, financial and other means, and the Government’s commitment to the peace process.“Our common goal is a secure and properly planned removal of troops. Cooperation with allies will be more important than ever,” said the Minister of National Defence.The participants of the meeting also discussed Russia’s recent large-scale military build-up near Ukraine’s eastern border. Allies unanimously said they had seen the escalatory, alarming and unjustified actions of Russia. “Russia’s considerable military build-up near Ukraine’s border reminds us of the invasion and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula by Russia in 2014-2015.Lithuania calls on NATO and the entire international community to support Ukraine unanimously and to send a clear message to the Kremlin that military actions against Ukraine will have severe consequences for Russia itself,” said Landsbergis.

MIL OSI