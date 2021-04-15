Viasna human rights activist Aliaksandr Vaitseshyk jailed in Baranavičy

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Aliaksandr Vaitseshyk

Aliaksandr Vaitseshyk, activist of the Human Rights Center “Viasna” in Baranavičy, was sentenced to 15 days in prison. However, it is still unknown what charges he faced.

The human rights defender was detained in the building of the Baranavičy District and City Court, while he was monitoring an administrative trial.

Vaitseshyk was reportedly detained for taking pictures of the defendant. Although, the activist argued that he only recorded the court session with a voice recording application, which is his legitimate right.

Judge Mikalai Kmita did not believe it. The human rights activist was asked to show his smartphone, but he refused. As a result, his mobile phone was confiscated and he was detained.

