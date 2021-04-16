Dynamics of goods exports and imports improve in 2021 Q1

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

15 April 2021

In 2021 Q1, the decline in the exports of goods from Russia significantly slowed down on the back of growth in physical volumes. In particular, Russian natural gas exports grew driven by the increased European demand due to cold weather conditions. Russian exports were also supported by positive price conditions in global markets.

Imports of goods were quickly recovering in 2020 Q1 compared to the similar period of the previous year amid growing business activity in Russian manufacturing industries. The growth of imports was largely driven by investment goods. Further details are available in the new quarterly issue of the information and analytical commentary ‘Russia’s Balance of Payments’.

