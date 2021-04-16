NPF clients’ average returns on pension savings 5.2% in 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

16 April 2021

News

As a result of their activity in 2020, non-governmental pension funds (NPFs) credited the accounts of their insured persons with weighted average returns on pension savings in the amount of 5.2% p.a., which is above annual inflation (4.9%).

Annual return on investments of pension savings before the payment of remuneration to management companies, the specialised depository and the fund was 7.2%. Annual return on investments of pension reserves was 5.8%.

Investment results for both pension savings and pension reserves were worse than in 2019 due to the volatility of financial markets in 2020 amid the oandemic. However, over 90% of NPFs managed to beat inflation and one-year deposits.

More details about NPFs’ returns on investments are available in the analytical material Non-governmental Pension Funds’ Returns in 2020.

Preview photo: Number1411 / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI