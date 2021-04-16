Potential corporate event on General Electric Company

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange notifies all relevant persons that General Electric Company will probably implement a consolidation (reverse stock split) of its ordinary shares (GE-RM, ISIN US3696041033).

The consolidation will take place subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 4 May 2021.

Please note that, upon consolidation, if effectuated, holders of General Electric Company (GE-RM) ordinary shares will receive shares at a ratio of 0.125/1.0 (1-for-8). Please note in particular that the reverse stock split ratio is fractional and implies rounding, which may occur to the lower side.

A full description of the corporate event can be found on the issuer’s website: General Electric Company.

