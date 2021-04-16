Russian Ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was informed about Lithuania’s disapproval of Russia’s current policy

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 16 April, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Lithuania Alexey Isakov was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was informed about Lithuania’s disapproval of Russia’s current foreign policy and human rights violations by Russia.

The meeting focused on Lithuania’s deep concerns over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s eastern border and in illegally annexed Crimea, the attempt to poison the Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his unlawful imprisonment, aggressive harmful actions and unacceptable behavior in the international space, including malicious cyber activities, attempts to influence elections in the U.S. and in other countries, and financing activities directed against the U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

