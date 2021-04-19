“Actions of a man who was not heard”: political prisoner Viktar Losik sentenced to 4 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Judge Katsiaryna Novikava of the Minsk District Court sentenced today political prisoner Viktar Losik to four years in a general-security penal colony, finding him guilty under Art. 339 and 341 of the Criminal Code, “hooliganism” and “vandalizing buildings and damage to property,” respectively.

A former member of Viktar Babaryka’s campaign and election observer, Losik was accused of hanging effigies with the photos of the Minister of Internal Affairs and chairman of the local election commission on a bridge near Minsk. The effigies had slogans on them reading “We Will Not Forget, We Will Not Forgive!” The activist also spray-painted a Pahonia emblem on the bridge. He then posted pictures of the act in a local Telegram chat.

Viktar Losik pleaded guilty under Article 339 and not guilty under Article 341.

“I am against violence. At that time, I could not reach out to the authorities and convey my civil position in legal ways, so I thought that these actions would help me do it. I think everyone present understands that my actions were not related to violence or calls for it, nor did they pose a threat to society. These were the actions of a desperate man who was not heard,” the defendant said in court.

