Greetings to 5th International Labour Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“During the past years, your regular meetings have become a major event in the business life of St Petersburg and the country as a whole. Your discussion platform brings together representatives of the authorities, business and expert communities, as well as public organisations from many countries for an open and earnest discussion of current problems in such a priority sphere as the development and improvement of a modern labour market.

The agenda of the current forum will highlight the search for common approaches aimed at enhancing labour productivity, improving the system of training and advanced training of vocational specialists, promoting the employment of people with special needs, and regulating labour migration. Of course, priority attention should be given to an effective development of digital technology and the broad introduction of remote employment. This is especially important now that Russia and the world as a whole have come across new global challenges.

I have no doubt that your forum will be fruitful and will promote an exchange of positive experience and best practices.”

