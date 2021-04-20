Greetings on opening of International Epidemiological Wellbeing Conference

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Items on the agenda of the conference have special significance for the entire humankind, and they undoubtedly call for pooling the efforts of doctors and researchers from various countries. The widely spread coronavirus pandemic proves convincingly that not a single state, not even the most developed state, can independently guarantee epidemiological safety on its own, unless it cooperates with foreign partners.

Russian medical specialists, researchers and healthcare and sanitary-epidemiological services workers have accumulated unique experience on how to combat the coronavirus pandemic and many other highly dangerous infectious diseases, including AIDS, flu, measles, the plague and Ebola. Russian specialists are actively sharing their knowledge, discoveries, technological and practical inventions, and they are ready to expand such cooperation in the future.

I strongly hope that you will have constructive and substantive discussions, that the results of your joint work will be implemented, and that this will protect people’s health all over the world.”

On April 20–21, Moscow is the venue of the International Conference Epidemiological Well-Being.

MIL OSI