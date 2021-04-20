Greetings on opening of Yelena Obraztsova Foundation 2nd International Vocal Competition Jose Carreras Grand Prix

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is wonderful to see that the creative potential of this competition, aimed at supporting young talents, is truly inexhaustible. This year, an impressive number of performers from many countries will take part in the contest. All of them are united by excellent vocal skills and commitment to the ideals and values of high art and professional growth. And, of course, they all share a sincere desire to perform together with prominent opera singers and to learn from them.

I am sure that your forum, organised by the Yelena Obraztsova Foundation, will become a remarkable event in the cultural life of Russia and other countries, and will facilitate the development of international cultural ties.”

The Yelena Obraztsova Foundation, a charity that supports musical arts, was established in December 2011 at an initiative of famous opera singer, People’s Artist of the USSR Yelena Obraztsova (1939–2015).

The 2nd International Vocal Competition Jose Carreras Grand Prix organised by the foundation will take place from April 20 to April 26 in Moscow. The contest was established in 2018, with Jose Carreras heading the jury. The competition is held every two years. The second contest was planned for the autumn of 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

