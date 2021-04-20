Improvements to law on elections and referendums regarding sovereignty protection

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law aims to improve Russian legislation on elections and referendums in the context of protecting the sovereignty of the Russian Federation.

The Federal Law formalises several terms and their definitions, including “a candidate who is a private individual acting as a foreign agent” and “a candidate affiliated with a person acting as a foreign agent.” Specifically, the law regulates the procedure for informing voters about such candidates as well as their nomination by electoral associations, and about election campaigns by such candidates and electoral associations. The Federal Law also provides for increasing the transparency of donations made to election campaign funds by individuals listed as persons acting as foreign agents and/or whose information is included in the registry of foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents.

MIL OSI