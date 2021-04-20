Meeting on drafting the Federal Assembly Address

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good evening, colleagues.

We have been drafting the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly in different formats almost all day today. Yesterday I spoke to some of our colleagues, and today I spoke several times with the Prime Minister, some of the Deputy Prime Ministers, and the Finance Minister.

We are about to agree on and finalise some of the crucial areas, in which I would definitely include social projects and infrastructure development projects. So let us summarize at least an interim result so that tomorrow we can finalise the issues I singled out.

Of course, we need maximum results in economic development, support for businesses and support for the people, especially those who need support from the state, and the result should also include a careful approach towards state finances so that every ruble is effectively used and benefits economic development and each individual these are funds are allocated to.

Let us get down to work.

