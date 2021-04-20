Political prisoner Aleksandr Gedzhadze sentenced to 3 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/103019 2021 2021-04-20T14:55:02+0300 2021-04-20T14:55:02+0300 2021-04-20T14:55:03+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/gedzadze_sud.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Political prisoner Aleksandr Gedzhadze under police escort during the trial at the Frunzienski District Court of Minsk

The Frunzienski District Court of Minsk announced today its verdict in a criminal case against political prisoner Aleksandr Gedzhadze charged under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (group actions that grossly violate public order). Judge Andrei Mlechka sentenced the Russian national to three years in a general-security penal colony.

Gedzhadze faced charges after he allegedly transported tires in a carsharing car, which were later used to set up barricades on the road in a Minsk residential complex. The incident happened on the evening of October 12. Tear gas, stun grenades and other riot control gear were used against the protesters that day at what was called the March of Pensioners. In response, people took to the streets in many parts of the city.

Gedzhadze was detained on October 27, and before the trial he was held in pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Minsk. The man was called a political prisoner.

The defendant admitted his guilt in part. In court, he did not deny that he was transporting the tires, but said he did not know what they would be used for. Prior to the hearings in the case, the political prisoner had compensated a claim from the Ministry of Emergencies in the amount of 66.36 rubles.

MIL OSI