Risk Parameters on Moscow Exchange during May Holidays

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

If market volatility does not significantly increase, CCP NCC will set the following risk parameters (listed in the tables below):

on FX and precious metals market, Securities market from April 30, 2021 through May 4, 2021;

on Derivatives market and Standardized OTC Derivatives market from 7:00 pm April 29, 2021 till 7:00 pm May 4, 2021.

FX and Precious Metals, Equity & Bond and Deposit, Derivatives, Standardized OTC Derivatives Markets will operate as usual on May 10, 2021. NCC will carry out clearing mark-to-market sessions and issue margin calls which are to be fulfilled within the time frames specified in the Clearing Rules.FX and precious metals market

No

Currency

Market risk ratesfrom April 30, 2021 through May 4, 2021

Market risk ratesfrom May 5, 2021

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

USD

7.50%

9.50%

11.50%

6.00%

8.00%

10.00%

2

EUR

7.50%

9.50%

11.50%

6.00%

8.00%

10.00%

3

CNY

7.50%

9.50%

11.50%

6.00%

8.00%

10.00%

4

HKD

7.50%

9.50%

11.50%

6.00%

8.00%

10.00%

5

CHF

9.00%

11.00%

13.00%

7.00%

9.00%

11.00%

Securities market

Foreign shares:

No

Asset

Market risk ratesfrom April 30, 2021 through May 4, 2021

Market risk ratesfrom May 5, 2021

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

BIIB-RM

23.0%

33.0%

44.0%

17.0%

27.0%

38.0%

2

AMD-RM

29.0%

43.0%

59.0%

24.0%

38.0%

54.0%

3

BIDU-RM

22.0%

32.0%

43.0%

17.0%

27.0%

38.0%

4

FCX-RM

28.0%

42.0%

57.0%

23.0%

37.0%

52.0%

5

NFLX-RM

28.0%

41.0%

56.0%

23.0%

36.0%

51.0%

6

SONY-RM

20.0%

29.0%

39.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

7

TSLA-RM

28.0%

41.0%

56.0%

23.0%

36.0%

51.0%

8

TWTR-RM

29.0%

43.0%

59.0%

24.0%

38.0%

54.0%

9

AVGO-RM

20.0%

29.0%

40.0%

16.0%

25.0%

36.0%

10

BABA-RM

19.0%

28.0%

38.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

11

BKR-RM

22.0%

33.0%

45.0%

18.0%

29.0%

41.0%

12

CAT-RM

18.0%

26.0%

35.0%

14.0%

22.0%

31.0%

13

CRM-RM

20.0%

30.0%

41.0%

16.0%

26.0%

37.0%

14

CVX-RM

18.0%

25.0%

34.0%

14.0%

21.0%

30.0%

15

DIS-RM

18.0%

26.0%

35.0%

14.0%

22.0%

31.0%

16

EA-RM

20.0%

29.0%

40.0%

16.0%

25.0%

36.0%

17

FB-RM

21.0%

31.0%

42.0%

17.0%

27.0%

38.0%

18

FDX-RM

19.0%

28.0%

38.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

19

GE-RM

20.0%

29.0%

40.0%

16.0%

25.0%

36.0%

20

GM-RM

20.0%

29.0%

40.0%

16.0%

25.0%

36.0%

21

MPC-RM

24.0%

36.0%

49.0%

20.0%

32.0%

45.0%

22

MU-RM

23.0%

34.0%

46.0%

19.0%

30.0%

42.0%

23

NOW-RM

22.0%

32.0%

44.0%

18.0%

28.0%

40.0%

24

QCOM-RM

19.0%

28.0%

38.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

25

TGT-RM

18.0%

25.0%

34.0%

14.0%

21.0%

30.0%

26

AAPL-RM

17.0%

25.0%

34.0%

14.0%

22.0%

31.0%

27

ABT-RM

15.0%

22.0%

30.0%

12.0%

19.0%

27.0%

28

ABBV-RM

18.0%

27.0%

37.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

29

ADBE-RM

17.0%

25.0%

34.0%

14.0%

22.0%

31.0%

30

AMAT-RM

19.0%

28.0%

39.0%

16.0%

25.0%

36.0%

31

AMZN-RM

19.0%

28.0%

39.0%

16.0%

25.0%

36.0%

32

ATVI-RM

18.0%

27.0%

37.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

33

BKNG-RM

19.0%

29.0%

39.0%

16.0%

26.0%

36.0%

34

BMY-RM

17.0%

25.0%

34.0%

14.0%

22.0%

31.0%

35

BRKB-RM

15.0%

22.0%

30.0%

12.0%

19.0%

27.0%

36

COP-RM

20.0%

30.0%

41.0%

17.0%

27.0%

38.0%

37

DD-RM

19.0%

29.0%

39.0%

16.0%

26.0%

36.0%

38

EBAY-RM

19.0%

29.0%

39.0%

16.0%

26.0%

36.0%

39

GILD-RM

18.0%

27.0%

37.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

40

HON-RM

16.0%

24.0%

33.0%

13.0%

21.0%

30.0%

41

HPQ-RM

21.0%

31.0%

43.0%

18.0%

28.0%

40.0%

42

IBM-RM

16.0%

23.0%

32.0%

13.0%

20.0%

29.0%

43

ILMN-RM

22.0%

33.0%

45.0%

19.0%

30.0%

42.0%

44

INTC-RM

17.0%

25.0%

34.0%

14.0%

22.0%

31.0%

45

PTR-RM

17.0%

26.0%

35.0%

14.0%

23.0%

32.0%

46

V-RM

16.0%

24.0%

32.0%

13.0%

21.0%

29.0%

47

KO-RM

14.0%

21.0%

28.0%

11.0%

18.0%

25.0%

48

LRCX-RM

19.0%

28.0%

39.0%

16.0%

25.0%

36.0%

49

MA-RM

18.0%

27.0%

37.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

50

MRK-RM

15.0%

22.0%

30.0%

12.0%

19.0%

27.0%

51

MSFT-RM

16.0%

24.0%

32.0%

13.0%

21.0%

29.0%

52

NEE-RM

14.0%

21.0%

28.0%

11.0%

18.0%

25.0%

53

NEM-RM

20.0%

30.0%

41.0%

17.0%

27.0%

38.0%

54

NKE-RM

17.0%

25.0%

35.0%

14.0%

22.0%

32.0%

55

NVDA-RM

22.0%

33.0%

45.0%

19.0%

30.0%

42.0%

56

NVS-RM

14.0%

21.0%

28.0%

11.0%

18.0%

25.0%

57

ORCL-RM

17.0%

26.0%

35.0%

14.0%

23.0%

32.0%

58

OXY-RM

25.0%

38.0%

52.0%

22.0%

35.0%

49.0%

59

PFE-RM

15.0%

22.0%

30.0%

12.0%

19.0%

27.0%

60

PYPL-RM

19.0%

28.0%

39.0%

16.0%

25.0%

36.0%

61

REGN-RM

21.0%

32.0%

44.0%

18.0%

29.0%

41.0%

62

RTX-RM

18.0%

27.0%

37.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

63

SBUX-RM

17.0%

25.0%

34.0%

14.0%

22.0%

31.0%

64

TTWO-RM

19.0%

29.0%

39.0%

16.0%

26.0%

36.0%

65

UNP-RM

16.0%

24.0%

32.0%

13.0%

21.0%

29.0%

66

UPS-RM

16.0%

24.0%

32.0%

13.0%

21.0%

29.0%

67

XOM-RM

17.0%

25.0%

34.0%

14.0%

22.0%

31.0%

68

WMT-RM

15.0%

22.0%

30.0%

12.0%

19.0%

27.0%

69

JNJ-RM

13.0%

19.0%

26.0%

11.0%

17.0%

24.0%

70

AMGN-RM

15.0%

23.0%

32.0%

13.0%

21.0%

30.0%

71

BSX-RM

17.0%

26.0%

36.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

72

CL-RM

14.0%

21.0%

29.0%

12.0%

19.0%

27.0%

73

CMCSA-RM

15.0%

23.0%

32.0%

13.0%

21.0%

30.0%

74

COST-RM

14.0%

21.0%

29.0%

12.0%

19.0%

27.0%

75

CSCO-RM

17.0%

26.0%

36.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

76

FISV-RM

15.0%

23.0%

31.0%

13.0%

21.0%

29.0%

77

GOOG-RM

16.0%

24.0%

33.0%

14.0%

22.0%

31.0%

78

HD-RM

15.0%

23.0%

32.0%

13.0%

21.0%

30.0%

79

KR-RM

17.0%

26.0%

36.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

80

KHC-RM

18.0%

27.0%

38.0%

16.0%

25.0%

36.0%

81

LLY-RM

16.0%

24.0%

33.0%

14.0%

22.0%

31.0%

82

LMT-RM

15.0%

23.0%

32.0%

13.0%

21.0%

30.0%

83

LOW-RM

17.0%

26.0%

36.0%

15.0%

24.0%

34.0%

84

MCD-RM

14.0%

21.0%

29.0%

12.0%

19.0%

27.0%

85

MMM-RM

15.0%

23.0%

32.0%

13.0%

21.0%

30.0%

86

TM-RM

14.0%

21.0%

29.0%

12.0%

19.0%

27.0%

87

PG-RM

13.0%

19.0%

26.0%

11.0%

17.0%

24.0%

88

T-RM

14.0%

21.0%

29.0%

12.0%

19.0%

27.0%

89

TMO-RM

15.0%

23.0%

31.0%

13.0%

21.0%

29.0%

90

TMUS-RM

20.0%

31.0%

43.0%

18.0%

29.0%

41.0%

91

TXN-RM

16.0%

25.0%

34.0%

14.0%

23.0%

32.0%

92

UNH-RM

16.0%

25.0%

34.0%

14.0%

23.0%

32.0%

93

VZ-RM

13.0%

20.0%

27.0%

11.0%

18.0%

25.0%

94

VTRS-RM

22.0%

34.0%

48.0%

21.0%

33.0%

47.0%

Bonds:

No

Asset

Market risk ratesfrom April 30, 2021 through May 4, 2021

Market risk ratesfrom May 5, 2021

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

XS1567051443

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

2

RU000A0JWHA4

7.5%

8.5%

9.5%

6.0%

7.0%

8.0%

3

RU000A0JWNE4

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

4

RU000A0JXTS9

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

5

RU000A0ZYYN4

7.5%

8.5%

9.5%

6.0%

7.0%

8.0%

6

RU000A0ZZVE6

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

7

RU000A102CK5

7.5%

8.5%

9.5%

6.0%

7.0%

8.0%

8

XS0088543193

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

9

XS0114288789

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

10

XS0620695204

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

11

XS0767472458

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

12

XS0971721450

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

13

XS1510534677

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

14

XS1632225154

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

6.0%

9.0%

12.0%

15

XS0290580595

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

7.0%

10.0%

13.0%

16

XS0861981180

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

7.0%

10.0%

13.0%

17

XS0919581982

7.5%

12.5%

17.5%

7.0%

12.0%

17.0%

18

XS1405766384

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

7.0%

10.0%

13.0%

19

XS1449458915

7.5%

10.5%

13.5%

7.0%

10.0%

13.0%

Derivatives Market

No

Underlying

Market risk rates from 7:00 pm April 29, 2021 till 7:00 pm May 4, 2021

Market risk rates from 7:00 pm May 4, 2021

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

Si

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

6.0%

8.0%

10.0%

2

Eu

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

6.0%

8.0%

10.0%

3

CY

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

6.0%

8.0%

10.0%

Standardized OTC Derivatives market

№

Name

Currency

FX risk ratefrom 7:00 pm April 29, 2021 till 7:00 pm May 4, 2021

FX risk ratefrom 7:00 pm May 4, 2021

1

FX Risk Rate

USD

7.5%

6.0%

2

FX Risk Rate

EUR

7.5%

6.0%

3

FX Risk Rate

CHF

9.0%

7.0%

