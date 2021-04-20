Three years of home confinement for mother of three: political prisoner Hanna Sunhurava convicted

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Hanna Sunhurava in court

The Pieršamajskaha District Court of Minsk has handed down a verdict in the criminal case of political prisoner Hanna Sunhurava. She was accused of committing a crime under Article 342 of the Criminal Code (organization or active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order).

The case was considered by Judge Sviatlana Charapovich.

Sunhurava took part in protests after the August 9 presidential election. She drove protesters home after the rallies, and also helped former prisoners get home after serving sentences in the detention center in Akrestsin Street.

The woman was detained on September 25. Her home was searched and Sunhurava was taken to the Investigative Committee.

A mother of three, Hanna Sunhurava worked as a manager in a furniture company. She devoted her free time to volunteering.

Before the trial, she was kept in pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Minsk.

Today, Sunhurava was sentenced to three years of restricted freedom (so-called “home khimiya” or home confinement). The convict was released in the courtroom to await an appeal hearing.

The actual sentence will be reduced, since Sunhurava spent nearly six months in pre-trial detention.

The financial claim by the Minskrans city transport operator in the amount of 2,361.50 rubles will be considered in civil proceedings.

