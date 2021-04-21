Bank of Russia reschedules International Financial Congress 2021 to 28 June – 2 July

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

21 April 2021

The International Financial Congress (IFC) will take place from 28 June to 2 July 2021 in the online format.

The IFC will cover such topics as monetary policy, banking system, insurance, collective investments and pension savings, financial technologies, data governance, etc.

IFC events will be attended by senior Bank of Russia officials, as well as the representatives of foreign and international regulators and Russian and foreign financial institutions.

The broadcast of the congress will be open to the general public.

The IFC programme will be published by 14 May.

