Gazprom and Wintershall Dea begin production from Block 5А in Achimov formations of Urengoyskoye field as part of comprehensive testing

Source: Gazprom

April 21, 2021, 16:00

Achim Development, a joint venture of Gazprom and Wintershall Dea, started gas and gas condensate production from Block 5А in the Achimov formations of the Urengoyskoye field within the framework of comprehensive testing (hot commissioning) of the project equipment.

Earlier in January 2021, hydrocarbon production began at Block 4А in the Achimov formations of the Urengoyskoye field.

Currently, both blocks – 4А and 5А – are in the phase of comprehensive testing, and gas is being fed into Gazprom’s gas transmission system.

The pre-development of the blocks is performed under harsh natural and climatic conditions and in complex geological structures. The hydrocarbons lie at a depth of about 4,000 meters with abnormally high formation pressures (up to 62 MPa).

Upon the completion of the comprehensive testing, production will be gradually ramped up to reach its design capacity by 2027. The production will amount to over 14 billion cubic meters of natural gas and over 5 million tons of gas condensate.

Background

Achim Development was established with the purpose of pre-development and development of Blocks 4A and 5A in the Achimov formations of the Urengoyskoye oil, gas and condensate field. The production activities of the company are focused on natural gas and unstable gas condensate production.

In 2015, Gazprom and BASF/Wintershall closed the asset swap deal. As a result, Wintershall obtained 25.01 per cent in the project for developing and exploring Blocks 4A and 5A in the Achimov formations of the Urengoyskoye field.

Wintershall Dea is Europe’s leading independent natural gas and oil company with more than 120 years of experience as an operator and project partner along the entire E&P value chain. The company with German roots and headquarters in Kassel and Hamburg explores for and produces gas and oil in 13 countries worldwide in an efficient and responsible manner. With activities in Europe, Russia, Latin America and the MENA region (Middle East & North Africa), Wintershall Dea has a global upstream portfolio and, with its participation in natural gas transport, is also active in the midstream business.

Wintershall Dea was formed from the merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, in 2019. Today, the company employs around 2,500 people worldwide from over 60 nations.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-32+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Related news

MIL OSI