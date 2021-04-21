Greetings on Day of Local Self-Government

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The institution of local self-government has deep historical roots and traditions in this country, which originate with the approval of the Charter of the Cities on April 21, 1785 and the Statute of Zemstvo Institutions in Gubernias and Districts on January 1, 1864. District councils and city administration bodies carried out their mission in a worthy manner and managed to involve representatives of all estates in addressing local problems; they played a key role in developing education, healthcare and public enlightenment systems.

Today in Russia, municipalities have to accomplish no less responsible tasks. The state and improvement of the social infrastructure in cities and towns, efforts to stabilise the housing and utilities system and the improvement of territories largely depend on their effective performance. In this context, we are counting on you, the workers of local self-government bodies, on your professionalism, responsiveness and personal involvement, your ability to maintain permanent and constructive dialogue with citizens.”

