Lithuania elected to the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs for the quadrennial period 2022–2025

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 20 April, at a meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council in New York, Lithuania was elected as a member of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) for the quadrennial period 2022–2025. In a group of Eastern European countries, four countries – Lithuania, Slovenia, Croatia and Russia – were candidates for the 3 vacant seats. Slovenia and Russia were also elected to the CND.

Established by the Economic and Social Council, the CND acts as the governing body of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The CND is a policymaking body of the United Nations system with a prime responsibility for drug-related matters. It has important functions assigned to it by the core documents of the global drug control system.Lithuania’s CND membership opens up an opportunity for Lithuania to share its experience and examples of good practices in the implementation of drug policies in the international arena, to contribute to the dissemination of the guidelines of the EU drug policy and to the shaping of the global drug policy. As a CND member, Lithuania will seek to promote the implementation of a comprehensive, horizontal and evidence-based drug control policy.The CND is composed of 53 member states elected by ECOSOC for a period of four years. Lithuania has been elected to the CND for the second time. For the first time, Lithuania was elected as a CND member for the quadrennial period 2008-2011.

