Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: Lithuania stands in solidarity with the Czech Republic and is ready to assist this country

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 21 April, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Lithuania Vit Korselt.

The Czech Ambassador informed the Foreign Minister about the situation regarding the expulsion of the Russian Embassy personnel engaged in illegal activities and about possible further action by the Czech Government. The Ambassador also thanked for Lithuania, EU and NATO countries’ support and solidarity.Landsbergis once again voiced his full support to and solidarity with the Czech Republic that had expelled 18 Russian spies operating under diplomatic guise and promised Lithuania’s assistance to the Czech Embassy in Moscow, as well as the possibility to consider other solidarity actions.

