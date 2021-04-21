Lithuania’s representative elected as the Vice-Chair of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 20 April, at the 65th session of the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the OPCW, Ambassador Vidmantas Purlys was elected Vice-Chair of the Executive Council of the OPCW to serve in that office for a period of one year.

The Executive Council is the governing body of the OPCW. It is responsible for promoting the effective implementation of and compliance with the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction (Chemical Weapons Convention).The Chemical Weapons Convention aims to eliminate an entire category of weapons of mass destruction by prohibiting the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer or use of chemical weapons by states parties. The Convention entered into force in 1997 and currently has 193 states parties.

MIL OSI