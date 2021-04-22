Bank of Russia starts publishing projected path of its key rate

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

22 April 2021

The Bank of Russia has decided to include the projected ranges for the average level of the Bank of Russia’s key rate for each of the calendar years covered by the forecast in its published medium-term economic forecast.

These projected ranges will reflect the parameters of the Bank of Russia’s monetary policy that with high degree of probability will materialise if the economic situation in Russia and abroad develops along the lines of the baseline forecast. Additional information on how to interpret the proposed format of the key rate forecast communication is presented in the methodological note.

The projected path of the key rate will be included in the Bank of Russia’s medium-term economic forecast to be published along with the press-release following the Board of Directors’ key rate meeting on 23 April 2021.

